Bears roll by Golden Eagles

Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown University sophomore Marquis Waller tries to split the Baylor (Texas) defense in an exhibition played Sunday in Waco, Texas.

WACO, Texas -- Sophomore Josh Bowling hit four triples and scored a team-best 14 points, but the John Brown University men's basketball team had too much to contend with as NCAA Division I Baylor (Texas) shot nearly 60 percent from the floor to post a 107-53 decision on Sunday afternoon inside the Farrell Center.