Bears roll by Golden Eagles
n The game was JBU’s second exhibition against an NCAA Division I school.
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
WACO, Texas -- Sophomore Josh Bowling hit four triples and scored a team-best 14 points, but the John Brown University men's basketball team had too much to contend with as NCAA Division I Baylor (Texas) shot nearly 60 percent from the floor to post a 107-53 decision on Sunday afternoon inside the Farrell Center.
