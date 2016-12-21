Fratelli's Pizzeria changes hands

n The restaurant is now owned by Don and Tracey Lurie.

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Don Lurie, who recently bought Fratelli&#8217;s Pizzeria with his wife Tracey Lurie, slid a pizza into the restaurant&#8217;s wood fired oven on Wednesday.
One of Siloam Springs landmark restaurants has some new faces behind the counter.

