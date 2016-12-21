Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior guard Morgan Vaughn and the Lady Panthers will return to action next Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the annual Siloam Springs Holiday Classic. The Lady Panthers will play Coweta (Okla.) in the opening round.

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior post Josh Hunt and the Panthers will play at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the opening round of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic held at Panther Activity Center.