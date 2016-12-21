Siloam Springs Holiday Classic set for Dec. 28-30
Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior post Josh Hunt and the Panthers will play at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the opening round of the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic held at Panther Activity Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.