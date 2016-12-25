DaySpring shows appreciation to police officers

Photo submitted DaySpring employees presented Siloam Springs Police Officers with Christmas gifts on Dec. 16. Pictured, in no particular order, are DaySpring employees Josh Manning, Linn Carlson, Dominque Seitz, Ann Woodruff, Cheri Andrews, Erik Leetch, Jane Kisner and Randy Torres, and police officer DeAndra Strickland, dispatcher Kimberly Crowder-Rogers, dispatcher Amanda Neely, captain Todd Brakeville, detective Chase Fine, evidence tech Ron Cunningham, executive secretary Enma Verrette, officer Nathanial Vanpaepeghem and corporal Jed White.

DaySpring employees decided to do something special this Christmas to show their appreciation to the Siloam Springs Police Department.