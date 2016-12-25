DaySpring shows appreciation to police officers

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, December 25, 2016

Print item

Photo submitted DaySpring employees presented Siloam Springs Police Officers with Christmas gifts on Dec. 16. Pictured, in no particular order, are DaySpring employees Josh Manning, Linn Carlson, Dominque Seitz, Ann Woodruff, Cheri Andrews, Erik Leetch, Jane Kisner and Randy Torres, and police officer DeAndra Strickland, dispatcher Kimberly Crowder-Rogers, dispatcher Amanda Neely, captain Todd Brakeville, detective Chase Fine, evidence tech Ron Cunningham, executive secretary Enma Verrette, officer Nathanial Vanpaepeghem and corporal Jed White.
Zoom

Photo submitted DaySpring employees presented Siloam Springs Police Officers with Christmas gifts on Dec. 16. Pictured, in no particular order, are DaySpring employees Josh Manning, Linn Carlson, Dominque Seitz, Ann Woodruff, Cheri Andrews, Erik Leetch, Jane Kisner and Randy Torres, and police officer DeAndra Strickland, dispatcher Kimberly Crowder-Rogers, dispatcher Amanda Neely, captain Todd Brakeville, detective Chase Fine, evidence tech Ron Cunningham, executive secretary Enma Verrette, officer Nathanial Vanpaepeghem and corporal Jed White.

DaySpring employees decided to do something special this Christmas to show their appreciation to the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.