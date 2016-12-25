Panthers honored for 2016 season
n Two earned All-State honors in Class 6A, while four more were All-Conference.
Sunday, December 25, 2016
The Siloam Springs football team had eight players receive conference and state awards following the 2016 season. Two Panther seniors were selected as All-State in Class 6A, while four earned All-Conference honors in the 6A-West Conference. Two more were listed as All-Conference honorable mention.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.