Panthers honored for 2016 season

The Siloam Springs football team had eight players receive conference and state awards following the 2016 season. Two Panther seniors were selected as All-State in Class 6A, while four earned All-Conference honors in the 6A-West Conference. Two more were listed as All-Conference honorable mention.