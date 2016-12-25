Soccer clinic rescheduled

The Siloam Springs High School Soccer Clinic, originally set for Dec. 27, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 7. The clinic is open to first- through eighth-graders and costs $35. It will be held at John Brown University's Health Complex. The clinic for first- through fourth-grade students will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and the clinic for fifth- through eighth-grade students will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information or to register contact Travis Jackson at 479-238-3571.

