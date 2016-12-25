Soccer clinic rescheduled
Sunday, December 25, 2016
The Siloam Springs High School Soccer Clinic, originally set for Dec. 27, has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 7. The clinic is open to first- through eighth-graders and costs $35. It will be held at John Brown University's Health Complex. The clinic for first- through fourth-grade students will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and the clinic for fifth- through eighth-grade students will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information or to register contact Travis Jackson at 479-238-3571.
