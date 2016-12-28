Gatling excited about return to Van Buren

n The Lady Panthers’ ninth-grade girls coach was a former standout for the Lady Pointers.

By Graham Thomas

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs freshman Gage Weaver goes up for a shot against Farmington on Dec. 13. The Panthers open play Wednesday in the Van Buren Tournament.
It will be a homecoming of sorts this week for Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls basketball coach Erin Gatling when the Lady Panthers open play in the annual Van Buren Tournament on Wednesday.

