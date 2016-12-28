Home court advantage

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Josh Heinrichs drives to the basket against Rogers in a game on Dec. 13. The Panthers play against Prairie Grove at 8:30 p.m. today in the Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

The Siloam Springs boys basketball team went into Christmas break on a roll, winning its last two games against Rogers and Tahlequah Sequoyah.