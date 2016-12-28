SSRH receives IQI Award

Submitted Pictured are Lisa Williams, emergency room director; Maria Wleklinski, chief nursing officer; Jeff Copeland, radiology director; Loretta Jordan, women and children’s director; Rebecca Presley, intensive care unit/medical surgical director; Alina Grammer, laboratory director; D.J. Kimberly, abstractor; and Whitney Tolbert, quality director.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital received a performance bonus payment from Arkansas Medicaid and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care as part of the annual Inpatient Quality Incentive program. The award was presented during the annual Arkansas Medicaid Educational Conference, Dec. 7, at Embassy Suites Little Rock.