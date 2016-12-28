SSRH receives IQI Award
n Twenty-six hospitals received more than $4.5 million in incentive payments.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Siloam Springs Regional Hospital received a performance bonus payment from Arkansas Medicaid and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care as part of the annual Inpatient Quality Incentive program. The award was presented during the annual Arkansas Medicaid Educational Conference, Dec. 7, at Embassy Suites Little Rock.
