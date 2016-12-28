The inevitability of change
In four days 2017 will come in with a BANG! Perhaps with a plethora of zings, swooshes, Roman Candles, rockets, and BIGGER BANGS which reverberate throughout the countryside. And we'll have a new calendar that will need many birthdays, anniversaries, and appointments inscribed on it.
