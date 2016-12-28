Tough teams in girls bracket
n The Lady Panthers take on Coweta, Okla., at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
The Siloam Springs girls basketball team has faced some pretty stiff competition in 11 games to start the 2016-17 season, and that doesn't figure to get any easier for the Lady Panthers this week in the seventh annual Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.