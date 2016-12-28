Tough teams in girls bracket

Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Alexis Roach looks for a shot against Rogers on Dec. 13. The Lady Panthers play at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Coweta, Okla., in the opening round of the seventh-annual Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team has faced some pretty stiff competition in 11 games to start the 2016-17 season, and that doesn't figure to get any easier for the Lady Panthers this week in the seventh annual Siloam Springs Holiday Classic.