"Tyranny of the Urgent" -- is that any way to leave Christmas? The food, the gifts, the friends and family have been unwrapped and enjoyed. This is a week to relax. And yet, the New Year comes. New or similar tasks and challenges await in 2017 as were experienced in 2016. The urgent never ends.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.