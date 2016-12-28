'Tyranny of the Urgent'
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
"Tyranny of the Urgent" -- is that any way to leave Christmas? The food, the gifts, the friends and family have been unwrapped and enjoyed. This is a week to relax. And yet, the New Year comes. New or similar tasks and challenges await in 2017 as were experienced in 2016. The urgent never ends.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.