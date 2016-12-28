Year in review Top 10 headlines of 2016

File photo Mt. Olive Street slimmed down from 37 feet wide to 23 feet wide as part of the Siloam Springs Downtown Master Plan, intended to increase downtown walkability by expanding sidewalks and slowing vehicle traffic. The street was closed down for most of July and August, but reopened in the fall.

As 2016 draws to a close, it is time to review the top headlines of the year. Siloam Springs saw many changes in 2016, resulting in stories that were exciting, fun, serious and sad. When compiling the list of top news stories, the Herald-Leader staff considered not only community impact, but also the amount of buzz the story created. The top 10 stories of the year are, in descending order: