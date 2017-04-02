Battle of champs goes to Lady Panthers
Sunday, April 2, 2017
HARRISON -- A much-anticipated matchup between defending state girls soccer champions lived up to the hype Tuesday evening.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.