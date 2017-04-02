Michael Burchfiel/Siloam Sunday Christian Marroquin played the ball past McAlester center back Jonathan Wunden Saturday night. The Panthers won 2-0 at home.

After a back and forth first half that featured missed opportunities on both sides, the Siloam Springs boys soccer team pulled out a 2-0 win against McAlester (Okla.) to complete Day 1 of the Panther Classic late Friday night at Panther Stadium.