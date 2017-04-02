Boys soccer shuts out McAlester (Okla.)
n The Panthers scored a pair of second half goals for the 2-0 victory Friday in the Panther Classic.
Sunday, April 2, 2017
After a back and forth first half that featured missed opportunities on both sides, the Siloam Springs boys soccer team pulled out a 2-0 win against McAlester (Okla.) to complete Day 1 of the Panther Classic late Friday night at Panther Stadium.
