Eighth-graders compete at Rogers meet
Sunday, April 2, 2017
ROGERS -- A handful of eighth-grade track athletes competed Tuesday at the Whitey Smith Eighth-grade Relays held at Rogers High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.