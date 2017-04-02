JBU Cathedral Choir to perform selections from Northern Ireland Tour
Sunday, April 2, 2017
The John Brown University Cathedral Choir will perform selections from their upcoming tour of Northern Ireland at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, in the Berry Performing Arts Center.
