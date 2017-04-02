JBU Student Wins National Championship at Debate Tournament

JBU Forensics Director Chris Brown along with JBU students Julia Bentley, Garrit Headley, Matt Logan and Noah Hackendorf traveled to Arkansas Tech University this past weekend to compete at the International Public Debate Association’s National Tournament and Convention.

John Brown University student Matt Logan received the recognition of Season Long Novice National Champion this past weekend at the International Public Debate Association's National Tournament and Convention, among a field of more than 490 competitors from 106 universities.