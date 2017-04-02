JBU Student Wins National Championship at Debate Tournament
Sunday, April 2, 2017
John Brown University student Matt Logan received the recognition of Season Long Novice National Champion this past weekend at the International Public Debate Association's National Tournament and Convention, among a field of more than 490 competitors from 106 universities.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.