New pocket garden near Manna Center
Sunday, April 2, 2017
The Garden in Siloam Springs is adding a new pocket garden near The Manna Center to make free produce and community programming available to even more people.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.