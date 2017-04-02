Sheehy returns to coaching at Colcord

By Graham Thomas

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Graham Thomas/File Photo Former John Brown men&#8217;s basketball coach and Golden Eagle Hall of Famer John Sheehy was hired as the new head boys basketball coach at Colcord (Okla.) on Thursday night. Sheehy was head coach for 18 seasons at JBU and guided the Golden Eagles to the NAIA Division I National Championship.
COLCORD, Okla. -- John Sheehy believes he's got one more run left in him as a basketball coach and molding the lives of young men.

