Baseball: Naturals roster combines experience with youth

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANTHONY REYES @NWATONYR Vance Wilson, manager for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals talks Monday, April 3, 2017, during a press conference on media day at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale.

SPRINGDALE -- Vance Wilson attended a game at Kaufman Stadium last September and watched with pride as seven of his former Northwest Arkansas Naturals donned Kansas City Royals uniforms.