Downtown Siloam Springs experiences growth spurt
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Heather Hill Clothing started in Heather Lanker's garage about 10 years ago, when Lanker started selling handmade girls' clothes. This year, after eight years on Broadway Street, Heather Hill moved the shop to the old Dave's Appliances building.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.