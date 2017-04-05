Downtown Siloam Springs experiences growth spurt

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Pour Jon’s and the “Five Points” building are just a few of the businesses that have recently moved, opened or planned to open.

Heather Hill Clothing started in Heather Lanker's garage about 10 years ago, when Lanker started selling handmade girls' clothes. This year, after eight years on Broadway Street, Heather Hill moved the shop to the old Dave's Appliances building.