Panthers split games in Grove, Okla.
n Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Farmington on Friday.
Wednesday, April 5, 2017
GROVE, Okla. -- The Siloam Springs baseball team split a pair of games Saturday at Grove, Okla., as the Panthers defeated Locust Grove, Okla., 9-6 early in the day and later lost to host Grove 9-3.
