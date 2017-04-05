SSSD to add Main Street Academy
n The district’s contract with Northstar Institute LLC ends in June.
The Siloam Springs School District will no longer be contracting with Northstar Institute LLC for alternative learning services. Instead, Main Street Academy, the alternative school high school that serves the district, will become a school department.
