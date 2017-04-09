Event benefits district's athletes
n Around 500 student athletes in the school district received free physicals on Thursday night.
Sunday, April 9, 2017
Siloam Springs Regional Hospital partnered with the school district to help student athletes get their sports physicals for next year.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.