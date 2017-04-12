Basketball coaches McMahan, Cole resign at Bentonville
n The former Siloam Springs head coach, JBU standout are pursuing career opportunities in Mali.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
BENTONVILLE -- Mali has become an important part of the lives of Jason McMahan and Brandon Cole, especially since the two of them have been over there for basketball camps each of the past three summers.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.