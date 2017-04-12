Creasey speaks on 4-H Club, trip

Photo submitted Alison Creasey, of Siloam Springs 4-H Club, was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club meeting on April 5. Creasey gave information about 4-H and shared about her recent trip to Washington, D.C., as a representative of the Arkansas 4-H group. The Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University. AnneMarie Witecki, MHA, Senior Project Director with Arkansas Children’s Northwest, and Elizabeth Sullivan, Senior Development Officer Annual Gifts with Arkansas Children’s Hospital, will be the guest speakers at the program on April 12.

Photo submitted Alison Creasey, of Siloam Springs 4-H Club, was the guest speaker for the Siloam Springs Kiwanis Club meeting on April 5. Creasey gave information about 4-H and shared about her recent trip to Washington, D.C., as a representative of the Arkansas 4-H group. The Kiwanis Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in the Dye Conference Room at John Brown University. AnneMarie Witecki, MHA, Senior Project Director with Arkansas Children's Northwest, and Elizabeth Sullivan, Senior Development Officer Annual Gifts with Arkansas Children's Hospital, will be the guest speakers at the program on April 12.