Efurd shines at eighth-grade meet in Fayetteville
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
FAYETTEVILLE -- The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls scored 21.5 points to finish ninth on Monday at the Fayetteville Eighth-Grade Relays held at Ramay Junior High School.
