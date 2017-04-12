Flying high on Kite Day
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Bright colored kites danced over the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon during the annual kite day, sponsored by the city Parks and Recreation Department.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.