Photo submitted Korbin Hunnicutt, 6, of Siloam Springs, won gold medals in form and fighting at the 2017 Oklahoma State Taekwondo Championships on April 1 in Del City, Okla. Hunnicutt competed in the 6-7-year-old yellow belt division. He is now eligible to compete in the 2017 Junior Olympic Championships. Hunnicutt was the only student from Wiles Martial Arts to compete in the Oklahoma State Championship.