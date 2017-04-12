Lady Panther Invitational to resume Saturday
n The tournament began on March 10 at La-Z-Boy Softball Park.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
It's been more than a month since the Lady Panther Invitational started on March 10, but the softball tournament is scheduled to come to a completion on Saturday at La-Z-Boy Park.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.