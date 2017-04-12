Lady Panther Invitational to resume Saturday

Michael Burchfiel/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs softball player Aislyn Burchette took a cut during Friday’s game against Farmington. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play a 5A/6A District 1 doubleheader at Clarksville on Thursday before completing the Lady Panther Invitational on Saturday at La-Z-Boy Park. The first day of the tournament was held on March 10.

It's been more than a month since the Lady Panther Invitational started on March 10, but the softball tournament is scheduled to come to a completion on Saturday at La-Z-Boy Park.