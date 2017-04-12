Local gymnasts qualify for regionals

Photo submitted Two local gymnasts from Siloam Springs qualified at the state meet to move on to the USAG Regional meet. Both girls are members of the Williams Center gymnastics teams in Fayetteville. Ashley McFadin, a sophomore at Siloam Springs High School, will represent Arkansas as a Level 8 USAG gymnast during the weekend of April 21 in Estes Park, Colo.

