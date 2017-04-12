SSRH introduces Healthy Community program, advisory council
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) has introduced a new program called "Healthy Community." The program is geared toward women, men and children and focuses on the importance of healthy living, wellness and prevention to foster whole-person wellness including body, mind and spirit. The mission is to empower community residents with the knowledge, confidence and resources they need to make informed healthcare and well-being decisions for themselves and their loved ones.
