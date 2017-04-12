SSRH introduces Healthy Community program, advisory council

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Regional Hospital introduces the 2017 Healthy Community Advisory Council. Pictured are (front row, from left) Aimee Morrell and Rebecca Pearrow; (second row, from left) Merritt Kerrwood and Holland Hayden; (third row, from left) Sarah Jones and Jane Black; (fourth row, from left) Kathy Ware-Ferguson and Tricia Estes; (fifth row, from left) Mary Fears and Kammie Thompson; and (sixth row, from left) Maria Wleklinski, Cindy Christopher and Raquel Beck. Not pictured are Grace Davis, Audra Farrell, Amy Fisher, Stacy Hester, Maggie Kowalski, Andrea Mercer, Mary Ann Owens, Lacy Rivas and Kelly Svebek.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) has introduced a new program called "Healthy Community." The program is geared toward women, men and children and focuses on the importance of healthy living, wellness and prevention to foster whole-person wellness including body, mind and spirit. The mission is to empower community residents with the knowledge, confidence and resources they need to make informed healthcare and well-being decisions for themselves and their loved ones.