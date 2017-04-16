Beever, Horn, Hunt sign to play at next level

Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior J.D. Horn signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Lyon College in Batesville. Pictured are: Front from left, step-father Rocky Howe, J.D. Horn, mother Valerie Howe; back, step-brother Jacob Howe, assistant football coach Henry Janes and head coach Bryan Ross.

A trio of Siloam Springs athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday to extend their playing career to the next level in a signing ceremony held inside the Panther Activity Center.