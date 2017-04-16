FFA annual plant sale

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Zachery Becan, a senior at Siloam Springs High School, watered plants in the school’s greenhouse last week. The high school FFA will be holding its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 24 through 28. The plant sale will include ferns, foliage, flowers, vegetables, hanging baskets and banana trees, according to teacher Gene Collins. All of the money raised will support FFA activities.