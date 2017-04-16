Heritage League serves Siloam

Over 100 guests attended the 3rd annual Serve Siloam gala on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in support of Heritage League of Siloam Springs' spring fundraiser. The spring fundraiser is the primary fundraising venue for raising funds for supporting the outreach opportunities. The funds support the Heritage League Scholarship Fund for local high school seniors pursuing higher education and their spring donation to a local charity. The gala dinner was at the Qualla Ballroom of the Cherokee Casino and grossed almost $10,000 in ticket sales, sponsorships, silent auctions and advertising opportunities.

