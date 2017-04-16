Public input meeting for library park
Sunday, April 16, 2017
The City of Siloam Springs and CARBO Landscape Architecture will host a public input meeting Thursday, May 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Siloam Springs Public Library regarding the planning of the land around the new library site. This future park, currently being called Medical Springs Park, will have amenities including a splash pad, amphitheater, a permanent home for the farmers' market, green space and more.
