Celebrating Earth Day at Eagle Watch Nature Trail
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
University of Arkansas professor Don Steinkraus will give a presentation on the importance of butterflies and moths to the ecosystem as part of Earth Day celebrations at Eagle Watch Nature Trail from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
