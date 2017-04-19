Correction

The engagement announcement for Richard Lee Froman III of Gentry, Ark., and Kristen Ann Erter of Westville, Okla., published on April 5, mistakenly left out the names of the groom's maternal grandparents, Delores Cofer and the late Jim Cofer. The newspaper apologizes for the error.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.