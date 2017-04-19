Five actions you can take to keep blood sugar at healthy levels
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Diabetes affects nearly 30 million people in the United States -- a stunning 10 percent of the overall population. And recent research reveals that diabetes is now the third leading cause of death, not the seventh, as was previously thought. Perhaps the most concerning statistic is that one in four people living with diabetes is unaware that they have the disease.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.