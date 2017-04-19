Peter's post Easter directive

The apostle Peter wrote specifically to believers, not those who did not know or care about Jesus, in his first letter to Christians scattered outside Israel. "Because Christ suffered for you, leaving you an example, that you should follow in his steps." That example was to "show proper respect to everyone, love the family of believers, fear God, honor the emperor." Is it possible for Christians to say, write, or hold placards emblazoned with "Not my president"? Is it showing respect when Christians in townhall meetings with their elected representatives or other assemblies are rude, yell, and disruptive with their words, tone, or actions?

