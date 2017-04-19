Siloam juniors take first in Industrial Engineering Challenge
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Caroline Dinger and Moritz "Mo" Hayler, both juniors at Siloam Springs High School, created an optimal theme park design and won first place in the senior high division of the Industrial Engineering Challenge 2017.
