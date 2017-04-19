Siloam juniors take first in Industrial Engineering Challenge

By Janelle Jessen

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Photo submitted Moritz &#8220;Mo&#8221; Hayler and Caroline Dinger, both juniors at Siloam Springs High School, won first place in the Industrial Engineering Challenge 2017 on April 8. The students used the RollarCoaster Tycoon app to build a theme park, including elements such as layout, personnel management and financial success. The competition was sponsored by the Bell Engineering Center at the University of Arkansas.
Caroline Dinger and Moritz "Mo" Hayler, both juniors at Siloam Springs High School, created an optimal theme park design and won first place in the senior high division of the Industrial Engineering Challenge 2017.

