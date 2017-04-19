SSFD officials speak to Rotary
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Photo submitted Jeremy Criner, Siloam Springs Fire Chief, and John Vanatta, Deputy Fire Chief, were the guest speakers to the Siloam Springs Rotary Club on April 4. They gave insight to the current training and anticipated upgrades in equipment coming to the department. Pictured from left, are Jim Grossardt, President-elect of the Rotary Club, Vanatta and Criner.
