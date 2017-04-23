Board places pair of debated ordinances on second reading
The next step was taken on ordinances amending business licenses and alcohol code.
Sunday, April 23, 2017
An ordinance that would raise the late fees for business licenses has been placed on its second reading after a second round of debate at Tuesday's Board of Directors meeting.
