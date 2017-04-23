Boys defeated in PKs, coach ejected
n Crenshaw given red card, will sit out next game.
Sunday, April 23, 2017
RUSSELLVILLE -- Thursday night turned out to be an eventful night for head coach Brent Crenshaw and the Siloam Springs boys soccer team at Cyclone Stadium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.