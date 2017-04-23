Cha places in Third Congressional District Art Competition

n The event was held at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

By Janelle Jessen

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Matthew Cha, a junior at Siloam Springs High School, and art teacher Ken Francis posed with the fourth place award Cha received for his pen and ink drawing in the Third Congressional District Art Competition.
Seven high school students from across Northwest Arkansas, including Matthew Cha of Siloam Springs, were awarded for their creativity during the Third Congressional District Art Competition awards presentation on Thursday.

