Oklahoma and Arkansas Honor Flight sponsor third trip
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Seventy-one local veterans, including three from Siloam Springs, visited Washington D.C. on Wednesday, courtesy of the Oklahoma and Arkansas Honor Flight association.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.