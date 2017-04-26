In August of 2012, I wrote a Reflection titled "10 ways to love," and I was recently asked if I would run it again. I got the basic idea from Dr. Charles Swindoll, and it reminded me of the sonnet by Elizabeth Barrett Browning (1806-1861) titled, "How Do I love Thee? Let Me Count the Ways." That poem speaks of the loyalty and attention that is required to love others. But knowing I need to love and knowing how to love are two different concepts. This list helps us to know HOW we can manifest our love.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.