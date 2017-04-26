Tea is a Divine Herb
Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Cindy Lyons/Garden Club reporter The Primavera Garden Club held their annual tea on March 28 in the parlor of the First Baptist Church. Carolyn Robinson was the speaker and gave a very inspiring talk titled "Tea is a Divine Herb." She brought samples for club members to try and spoke about the benefits and characteristics of each type of tea. Club members shared fantastic tea treats and great fellowship. Hostesses for the event were Dorothy Eich, Judy Saferite and club president Sandy Martin.
