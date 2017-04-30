Girls fill up net on senior night
n Siloam Springs scored 12 goals in a mercy rule win against Clarksville.
Sunday, April 30, 2017
The Siloam Springs girls soccer team is re-writing school records this season, but there's still more work to be done for the Lady Panthers.
